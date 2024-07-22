Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 94,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 839,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several brokerages have commented on SRRK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883 over the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

