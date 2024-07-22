SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.73.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 15.27%. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.