SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.73.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 15.27%. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SB Financial Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFG Free Report ) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of SB Financial Group worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

