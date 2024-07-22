Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.38.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $184.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,169,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,430,730. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.