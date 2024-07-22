Royal Bank of Canada Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $148.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.40. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.