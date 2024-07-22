Rodgers & Associates LTD Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,867,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,115. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

