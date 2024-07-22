Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

RIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of RIVN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. 17,128,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,220,500. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 414,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,588. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

