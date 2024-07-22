RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0677 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of RIOCF opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $16.06.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
