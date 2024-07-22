Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 994.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REYN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,607,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,726,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,408,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,891,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,009,000 after buying an additional 41,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 214,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,724. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

REYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

