Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,180.00 at Guggenheim

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,063.82.

REGN stock opened at $1,063.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,025.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $972.23. The company has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $720.00 and a 12-month high of $1,106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

