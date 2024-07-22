Redwire’s (RDW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Redwire Price Performance

Redwire stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. 241,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. Redwire has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwire will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $431,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,018,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,178,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 213,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,271 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 23.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Redwire by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Redwire by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

