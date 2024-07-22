ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $30.25 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00109005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011922 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

