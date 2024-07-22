Range Resources (RRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRC stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. Range Resources has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 49,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,829,591.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,856.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

