Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.56.

Quebecor Stock Performance

About Quebecor

QBR.B traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$28.78. 224,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.26. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$27.25 and a 1 year high of C$34.47.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

