QUASA (QUA) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $165,165.52 and $812.52 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

QUASA

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019896 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $661.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

