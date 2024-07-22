Quantum Trading Down 98% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 98% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $141.05 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,389.29 or 0.99916630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000899 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00071805 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 99.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $185.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

