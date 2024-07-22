pufETH (PUFETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $523.80 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One pufETH token can currently be bought for $3,519.05 or 0.05177975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $523.80 million and $2.59 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pufETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 492,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 492,200.97867402. The last known price of pufETH is 3,506.29264544 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,875,361.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.