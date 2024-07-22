Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PLD opened at $123.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

