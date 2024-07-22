PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $267,303.69 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $267,303.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,341.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Clint Hurt sold 29 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Clint Hurt sold 874 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $87,400.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PNRG traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $115.98. 4,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.55. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

