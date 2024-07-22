Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 174307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.75.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

