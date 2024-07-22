Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.10 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $40.10 million and approximately $115,943.68 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

