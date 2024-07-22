Piper Sandler Raises F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $17.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,533,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in F.N.B. by 706.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,766,000 after purchasing an additional 723,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 413,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

