Peter Salzmann Sells 8,685 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $257,857.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,385,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immunovant alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95.

Immunovant Stock Down 1.5 %

IMVT opened at $27.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,314,000 after buying an additional 650,506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,356,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after buying an additional 484,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Immunovant by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after buying an additional 259,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,499,000 after buying an additional 400,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Get Our Latest Report on IMVT

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.