Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.71

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 150431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Pennant Select LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,645,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,551,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 97,372 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

