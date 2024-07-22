Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.41 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PEBO stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

In other news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at $427,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,344 shares of company stock worth $399,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

