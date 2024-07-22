Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Shares of PNR opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. Pentair has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Pentair by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Pentair by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

