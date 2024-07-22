PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.30.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,664,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

