PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.82.

PayPal stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

