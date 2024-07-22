Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 176.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.98. 1,568,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,535. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,869 shares of company stock worth $15,870,933. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

