Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %
ENB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,789,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,384. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.
Enbridge Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
