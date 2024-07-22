Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 300 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after acquiring an additional 317,278 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 168,401 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,126. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $136.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.01.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

