Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.17. 1,959,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

