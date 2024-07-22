Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 87,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. 9,644,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,840,973. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

