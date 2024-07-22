Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 1,501 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $214,220,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,068. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.