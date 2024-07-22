Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 1,330 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.51. 2,905,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile



CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

