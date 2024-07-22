Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 11,183 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 194.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHE. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 454.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 331.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

NYSEARCA:IHE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

