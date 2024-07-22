Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.34.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.39. 12,762,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,224,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

