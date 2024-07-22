Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corning were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $247,721,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,609,000 after buying an additional 105,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GLW remained flat at $44.31 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,144,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,371. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

