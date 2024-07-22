PaLM AI (PALM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $44.79 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PaLM AI has a market cap of $44.79 million and $550,832.91 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.59882386 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $482,416.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

