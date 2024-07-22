PAID Network (PAID) Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $28.22 million and approximately $87,099.39 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.08559901 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $63,135.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

