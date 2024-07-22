PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PACCAR Stock Down 2.0 %

PCAR stock opened at $107.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

