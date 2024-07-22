Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Ovintiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$64.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$53.61 and a 12 month high of C$76.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.53 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 18.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 8.5701299 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

