Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,704,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 773,323 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $65,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,116,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,211,535. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

