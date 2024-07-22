Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,854 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $21,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 69,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,317. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

