Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 98,423 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98,423 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.01.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

