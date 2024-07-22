Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 61,609 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,609 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $247.99. 1,321,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

