Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 33,801 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,801 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,378,000 after acquiring an additional 416,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after buying an additional 4,625,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,709,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,426,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,824,000 after acquiring an additional 77,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,218. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

