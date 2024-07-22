Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 29,339 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,339 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Trane Technologies stock traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.10. 1,393,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.65 and a 200 day moving average of $300.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $347.33.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

