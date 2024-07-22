Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 2,908,471 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908,471 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $54,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,691,000 after buying an additional 1,422,208 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,984,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,564,000. Stash Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,979,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,377,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,805. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

