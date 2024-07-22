Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 134,877 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,877 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 356,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 756,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.97. 1,765,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,986. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

