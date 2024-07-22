Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 838,834 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Energy Transfer worth $57,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after buying an additional 3,514,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,562,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138,090. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

